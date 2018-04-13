Jane Street Group LLC Decreases Stake in AveXis (AVXS)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of AveXis (NASDAQ:AVXS) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in AveXis were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in AveXis in the third quarter valued at about $1,450,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in AveXis in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in AveXis by 38.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after buying an additional 8,522 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in AveXis by 22.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after buying an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in AveXis by 17.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,856,000 after buying an additional 19,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

AveXis stock opened at $212.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7,774.49, a P/E ratio of -29.17 and a beta of 2.06. AveXis has a 52 week low of $65.54 and a 52 week high of $213.70.

AveXis (NASDAQ:AVXS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by ($0.91). analysts predict that AveXis will post -7.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian K. Kaspar sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $1,792,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,767,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,248,037. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James J. Litalien sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.52, for a total value of $532,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,780 shares of company stock worth $8,341,178. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on AveXis in a report on Monday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of AveXis in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AveXis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of AveXis in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AveXis in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AveXis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.90.

AveXis Company Profile

AveXis, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing and commercializing treatments for patients suffering from rare and life-threatening neurological genetic diseases. Its initial product candidate is AVXS-101, a gene therapy product candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy Type 1.

