Jean Coutu Group PJC Inc (PJC.A) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Jean Coutu Group PJC Inc (TSE:PJC.A) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$23.44.

Separately, Desjardins lowered their price target on Jean Coutu Group PJC from C$25.25 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

Shares of PJC.A stock traded down C$0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$24.62. The stock had a trading volume of 54,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,739. Jean Coutu Group PJC has a one year low of C$19.24 and a one year high of C$24.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,520.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 0.30.

About Jean Coutu Group PJC

The Jean Coutu Group (PJC) Inc is a Canada-based company, which is engaged in franchising pharmacy chains. The Company operates through two segments: franchising and generic drugs. Within the franchising segment, the Company carries on the franchising activity under the banners of PJC Jean Coutu, PJC Clinique, PJC Jean Coutu Sante and PJC Jean Coutu Sante Beaute; operates approximately two distribution centers, and coordinates various other services for its franchisees.

