Jiyo (JIYO) Reaches Market Cap of $3.71 Million

Jiyo (CURRENCY:JIYO) traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 5:00 AM ET on March 29th. Jiyo has a total market capitalization of $3.71 million and approximately $45,809.00 worth of Jiyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Jiyo has traded up 28.7% against the US dollar. One Jiyo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00002114 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rupee (RUP) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00001032 BTC.

YashCoin (YASH) traded down 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001800 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001654 BTC.

GlassCoin (GLS) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Grimcoin (GRIM) traded 147.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000039 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003506 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Allion (ALL) traded up 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000190 BTC.

FinCoin (FNC) traded 69.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Jiyo Profile

Jiyo is a coin. It launched on September 16th, 2017. Jiyo’s total supply is 22,118,915 coins and its circulating supply is 21,542,748 coins. The official website for Jiyo is www.jiyo.io.

Jiyo Coin Trading

Jiyo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not presently possible to purchase Jiyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jiyo must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jiyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

