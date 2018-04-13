John Chisholm Sells 16,429 Shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NGS) Stock

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) Director John Chisholm sold 16,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $396,431.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,154 shares in the company, valued at $703,486.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John Chisholm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 23rd, John Chisholm sold 2,750 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $66,962.50.

On Wednesday, December 27th, John Chisholm sold 3,900 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $101,595.00.

On Wednesday, December 27th, John Chisholm sold 3,900 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $101,595.00.

Shares of NYSE:NGS traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $25.40. 55,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,944. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.40 and a 1-year high of $29.55. The company has a market capitalization of $326.12, a P/E ratio of 210.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.77 million. Natural Gas Services Group had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 0.62%. research analysts forecast that Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 14.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 21.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a report on Friday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/john-chisholm-sells-16429-shares-of-natural-gas-services-group-inc-ngs-stock-updated-updated.html.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc is a provider of small to medium horsepower compression equipment to the natural gas industry. The Company focuses primarily on the non-conventional natural gas and oil production business in the United States, such as coal bed methane, gas shale, tight gas and oil shales.

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Gas Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Gas Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.