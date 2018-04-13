Insider Selling: Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) Director Sells 2,750 Shares of Stock

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) Director John Chisholm sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $66,962.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,899.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Chisholm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 27th, John Chisholm sold 16,429 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $396,431.77.

On Wednesday, December 27th, John Chisholm sold 3,900 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $101,595.00.

Shares of NYSE NGS opened at $25.40 on Friday. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.40 and a 12-month high of $29.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.12, a PE ratio of 210.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Natural Gas Services Group had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $16.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.77 million. analysts anticipate that Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 875.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after buying an additional 126,471 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 977,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,598,000 after buying an additional 31,012 shares in the last quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 172,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after buying an additional 23,434 shares in the last quarter. Spitfire Capital LLC raised its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 6.2% in the third quarter. Spitfire Capital LLC now owns 394,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,204,000 after buying an additional 23,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 22,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NGS shares. TheStreet upgraded Natural Gas Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natural Gas Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Natural Gas Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

About Natural Gas Services Group

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc is a provider of small to medium horsepower compression equipment to the natural gas industry. The Company focuses primarily on the non-conventional natural gas and oil production business in the United States, such as coal bed methane, gas shale, tight gas and oil shales.

