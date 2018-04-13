Johnson Matthey’s (JMAT) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Thursday, March 29th. They presently have a GBX 3,300 ($46.64) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.92% from the company’s previous close.

JMAT has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($55.12) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($56.54) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,510 ($49.61) to GBX 3,700 ($52.30) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Johnson Matthey to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 3,350 ($47.35) to GBX 3,680 ($52.01) in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson Matthey has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,592.22 ($50.77).

Shares of JMAT traded up GBX 41 ($0.58) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 3,270 ($46.22). 487,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,012. Johnson Matthey has a 52-week low of GBX 2,681 ($37.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,511 ($49.63).

In related news, insider John O’Higgins acquired 1,500 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,072 ($43.42) per share, for a total transaction of £46,080 ($65,130.74). Also, insider John Walker acquired 12 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,200 ($45.23) per share, for a total transaction of £384 ($542.76). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,536 shares of company stock worth $4,723,740.

WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/johnson-mattheys-jmat-hold-rating-reaffirmed-at-liberum-capital-updated-updated.html.

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey Plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in North America, Europe, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates in five divisions: Emission Control Technologies, Process Technologies, Precious Metal Products, Fine Chemicals, and New Businesses. The Emission Control Technologies division manufactures catalysts, which control harmful emissions from cars and other light duty vehicles powered by various types of fuel, as well as from diesel powered trucks, buses, and non-road machinery.

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.