Jonathan D. Porter Sells 150 Shares of athenahealth, Inc (ATHN) Stock

athenahealth, Inc (NASDAQ:ATHN) SVP Jonathan D. Porter sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $21,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Monday, February 26th, Jonathan D. Porter sold 150 shares of athenahealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.87, for a total transaction of $20,980.50.

On Friday, January 26th, Jonathan D. Porter sold 150 shares of athenahealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.26, for a total transaction of $19,239.00.

On Friday, December 29th, Jonathan D. Porter sold 150 shares of athenahealth stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.52, for a total transaction of $20,178.00.

athenahealth stock opened at $144.38 on Friday. athenahealth, Inc has a 52 week low of $95.01 and a 52 week high of $158.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5,569.99, a P/E ratio of 91.96, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.13.

athenahealth (NASDAQ:ATHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The health services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $329.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.64 million. athenahealth had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. equities analysts forecast that athenahealth, Inc will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

ATHN has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of athenahealth in a research report on Friday, January 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of athenahealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of athenahealth in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of athenahealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of athenahealth to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. athenahealth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.35.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of athenahealth during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of athenahealth during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of athenahealth by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,179 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Columbia Partners L L C Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of athenahealth during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of athenahealth during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000.

About athenahealth

athenahealth, Inc provides network-based medical record, revenue cycle, patient engagement, care coordination and population health services. The Company also offers Epocrates and other point-of-care mobile applications. The Company delivers majority of its service offerings through a single instance of cloud-based software, athenaNet.

