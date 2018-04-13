JPMorgan Chase Lowers Acacia Mining (ACA) Price Target to GBX 170

Acacia Mining (LON:ACA) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase from GBX 180 ($2.54) to GBX 170 ($2.40) in a research report released on Monday morning. JPMorgan Chase currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ACA. Peel Hunt reiterated an under review rating on shares of Acacia Mining in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Acacia Mining in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Acacia Mining from GBX 160 ($2.26) to GBX 220 ($3.11) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Acacia Mining from GBX 225 ($3.18) to GBX 220 ($3.11) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Acacia Mining in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 232.92 ($3.29).

Shares of ACA opened at GBX 134.90 ($1.91) on Monday. Acacia Mining has a one year low of GBX 130 ($1.84) and a one year high of GBX 508.50 ($7.19).

About Acacia Mining

Acacia Mining plc is primarily engaged in the business of mining, processing and sale of gold. The Company has three operating mines located in Tanzania. The Company’s segments are North Mara gold mine, Bulyanhulu gold mine and Buzwagi gold mine. The North Mara gold deposits are situated in the Mara Musoma greenstone belt.

