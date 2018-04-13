JPMorgan Chase Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for SSE (SSE)

JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of SSE (LON:SSE) in a report issued on Monday. JPMorgan Chase currently has a GBX 1,500 ($21.20) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SSE. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,670 ($23.60) price target on shares of SSE in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a restricted rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of SSE from GBX 1,250 ($17.67) to GBX 1,150 ($16.25) and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. SSE has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,517.07 ($21.44).

SSE opened at GBX 1,303.20 ($18.42) on Monday. SSE has a 12-month low of GBX 1,176.50 ($16.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,554 ($21.96).

SSE plc produces, generates, distributes, and supplies electricity and gas, as well as other energy-related services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. The company generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. Its electricity networks transmit and distribute electricity to approximately 3.7 million businesses, offices, and homes through approximately 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables; and gas networks distribute gas to approximately 5.7 million homes, offices, and businesses through 75,000 kilometers of gas mains.

