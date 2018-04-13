JPMorgan Chase Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Vedanta Resources (VED)

JPMorgan Chase reissued their overweight rating on shares of Vedanta Resources (LON:VED) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 4th.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs raised their price target on Vedanta Resources from GBX 940 ($13.29) to GBX 950 ($13.43) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Vedanta Resources in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 1,160 ($16.40) price target on shares of Vedanta Resources in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vedanta Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 870 ($12.30).

Shares of VED stock opened at GBX 751.40 ($10.62) on Wednesday. Vedanta Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 558.50 ($7.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 981.80 ($13.88).

Vedanta Resources Company Profile

Vedanta Resources plc operates as a diversified natural resources company in India, Zambia, South Africa, Namibia, the United Arab Emirates, Ireland, Australia, and Liberia. It primarily produces zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, and aluminum deposits. The company also explores for, extracts, and processes minerals, as well as oil and gas.

