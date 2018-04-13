JPMorgan Chase Trims Antofagasta (ANTO) Target Price to GBX 710

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase from GBX 750 ($10.60) to GBX 710 ($10.04) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. JPMorgan Chase currently has an underweight rating on the mining company’s stock.

ANTO has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays increased their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 920 ($13.00) to GBX 995 ($14.06) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a GBX 780 ($11.02) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Peel Hunt increased their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,010 ($14.28) to GBX 1,050 ($14.84) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Antofagasta to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 900 ($12.72) to GBX 1,000 ($14.13) in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 900.07 ($12.72).

Shares of LON ANTO opened at GBX 951.80 ($13.45) on Monday. Antofagasta has a 1-year low of GBX 11.12 ($0.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,071 ($15.14).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 26th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.01%.

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and evaluation, and Railway and Other Transport Services segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

