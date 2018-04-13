JPMorgan Chase Cuts RPC Group (LON:RPC) Price Target to GBX 1,110

RPC Group (LON:RPC) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase from GBX 1,250 ($17.67) to GBX 1,110 ($15.69) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 3rd. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase’s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.46% from the company’s current price.

RPC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($16.25) target price on shares of RPC Group in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,180 ($16.68) target price on shares of RPC Group in a report on Monday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,210 ($17.10) target price on shares of RPC Group in a report on Monday, January 29th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($17.67) price target on shares of RPC Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,130 ($15.97) price target on shares of RPC Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RPC Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,135 ($16.04).

Shares of RPC stock opened at GBX 813.40 ($11.50) on Tuesday. RPC Group has a 12 month low of GBX 714.50 ($10.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,032 ($14.59).

In other news, insider Kevin J. Thompson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 799 ($11.29) per share, for a total transaction of £79,900 ($112,932.86).

About RPC Group

RPC Group Plc operates as a plastic product design and engineering company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Packaging and Non-Packaging. The Packaging segment serves the food, non-food, personal care, beverage, and healthcare markets. The Non-Packaging segment engages in the design and manufacture of molds, plastic products, and technical components for various markets.

