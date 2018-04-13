CCUR Holdings, Inc. (CCUR) Major Shareholder Acquires $244,493.06 in Stock

CCUR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCUR) major shareholder Julian D. Singer bought 48,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.09 per share, for a total transaction of $244,493.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ CCUR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.06. 14,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,382. CCUR Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $7.10.

CCUR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, March 5th that authorizes the company to buyback 1,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CCUR stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CCUR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCUR) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,208 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,604 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.86% of CCUR worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

CCUR Company Profile

CCUR Holdings, Inc, formerly Concurrent Computer Corporation, is in the process of evaluating opportunities intended to maximize the value of its remaining assets. This will include the evaluation of opportunities to invest in or acquire one or more operating businesses.

