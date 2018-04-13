Raymond James & Associates Trims Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,546 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 123,003 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.07% of Juniper Networks worth $7,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 33.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 96,800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 24,348 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 17.5% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,965,653 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,364,000 after purchasing an additional 591,348 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $506,000. Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 7.1% in the third quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 58,116 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 134.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,474 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 71,862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Nomura dropped their target price on Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs started coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price target on Juniper Networks to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.61.

In other news, VP Terrance F. Spidell sold 8,409 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $222,586.23. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,397.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,300 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $139,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,813 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,709. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $24.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8,477.04, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.96. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $23.68 and a one year high of $30.96.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.62%.

Juniper Networks announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops and sells products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses. The Company sells its products in over 100 countries in three geographic regions: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

