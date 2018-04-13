Just Eat’s (LON:JE) “Conviction-Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Goldman Sachs

Just Eat (LON:JE)‘s stock had its “conviction-buy” rating reaffirmed by Goldman Sachs in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 28th. They presently have a GBX 1,010 ($14.28) price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs’ target price points to a potential upside of 38.39% from the stock’s current price.

JE has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt lifted their price target on Just Eat from GBX 895 ($12.65) to GBX 1,199 ($16.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 935 ($13.22) price target on shares of Just Eat in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Just Eat from GBX 870 ($12.30) to GBX 1,050 ($14.84) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Just Eat from GBX 760 ($10.74) to GBX 790 ($11.17) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Just Eat from GBX 760 ($10.74) to GBX 790 ($11.17) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 870.40 ($12.30).

Shares of JE stock opened at GBX 729.80 ($10.32) on Wednesday. Just Eat has a 12 month low of GBX 544 ($7.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 906 ($12.81).

Just Eat Company Profile

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital marketplace for takeaway food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 21.5 million customers and 82,300 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Norway, Switzerland, Italy, Mexico, and Spain.

