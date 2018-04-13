Just Eat (LON:JE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Goldman Sachs

Just Eat (LON:JE)‘s stock had its “conviction-buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs in a research report issued on Friday, April 6th.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on JE. JPMorgan Chase reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 967 ($13.67) price target on shares of Just Eat in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 895 ($12.65) target price on shares of Just Eat in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Just Eat to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 700 ($9.89) to GBX 1,000 ($14.13) in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 880 ($12.44) target price on shares of Just Eat in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 948 ($13.40) target price on shares of Just Eat in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 870.40 ($12.30).

Shares of LON:JE opened at GBX 729.80 ($10.32) on Friday. Just Eat has a 52-week low of GBX 544 ($7.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 906 ($12.81).

Just Eat Company Profile

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital marketplace for takeaway food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 21.5 million customers and 82,300 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Norway, Switzerland, Italy, Mexico, and Spain.

