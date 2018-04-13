Just Eat’s (LON:JE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Just Eat (LON:JE) in a research report released on Wednesday, April 4th.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on JE. Deutsche Bank reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.90) price target on shares of Just Eat in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 967 ($13.67) target price on shares of Just Eat in a report on Friday, December 15th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 880 ($12.44) target price on shares of Just Eat in a report on Monday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Just Eat to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 850 ($12.01) to GBX 700 ($9.89) in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs reiterated a conviction-buy rating and issued a GBX 1,010 ($14.28) price target on shares of Just Eat in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 870.40 ($12.30).

JE stock opened at GBX 734.80 ($10.39) on Wednesday. Just Eat has a 1 year low of GBX 544 ($7.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 906 ($12.81).

Just Eat Company Profile

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital marketplace for takeaway food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 21.5 million customers and 82,300 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Norway, Switzerland, Italy, Mexico, and Spain.

