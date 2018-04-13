Contrasting Kawasaki Heavy Industries (KWHIY) and Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC)

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ: HURC) and Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.4% of Hurco Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Kawasaki Heavy Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of Hurco Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hurco Companies and Kawasaki Heavy Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hurco Companies $243.67 million 1.26 $15.11 million N/A N/A Kawasaki Heavy Industries $14.05 billion 0.37 $233.54 million $0.58 21.36

Kawasaki Heavy Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Hurco Companies.

Profitability

This table compares Hurco Companies and Kawasaki Heavy Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hurco Companies 6.52% 10.01% 7.18% Kawasaki Heavy Industries 1.45% 4.99% 1.28%

Risk and Volatility

Hurco Companies has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Hurco Companies pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Kawasaki Heavy Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Kawasaki Heavy Industries pays out 13.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Hurco Companies and Kawasaki Heavy Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hurco Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A Kawasaki Heavy Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Hurco Companies beats Kawasaki Heavy Industries on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hurco Companies

Hurco Companies, Inc. is an industrial technology company. The Company designs, manufactures and sells computerized (Computer Numeric Control (CNC)) machine tools, consisting primarily of vertical machining centers (mills) and turning centers (lathes), to companies in the metal cutting industry. It operates in the industrial automation equipment segment. It provides software options, control upgrades, accessories and replacement parts for its products, as well as customer service and training support, and applications support. Its computerized machine tools are equipped with an integrated interactive computer control system that features its WinMax software. Its control systems are available in versions, including the Series 8200-B for tool room products and the Series 9000 offered on its vertical machining centers and bridge mills. Its Takumi machine tools models include drill and tap machines and three-axis vertical machining centers with linear guides.

About Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ship and offshore structure, rolling stock, aerospace, gas turbine and machinery, plant and infrastructure, motorcycle and engine, and precision machinery businesses. The Ship & Offshore Structure segment offers liquid natural gas carriers, LPG carriers, bulk carriers, and submarines. The Rolling Stock segment provides electric train cars, including bullet trains; and electric and diesel locomotives, passenger coaches, and bogies. The Aerospace segment offers aircrafts for the Japan Ministry of Defense; component parts for commercial aircraft; commercial helicopters; and missiles/space equipment. The Gas Turbine & Machinery segment provides jet engines, industrial-use gas turbines/cogeneration systems, gas engines, diesel engines, steam turbines for marine and land, and aerodynamic machineries/marine propulsion systems. The Plant & Infrastructure segment offers cement, fertilizer, and other industrial plants; and power plants, liquid natural gas tanks, municipal waste incineration plants, tunnel boring machines, and crushing machines. The Motorcycle & Engine segment provides motorcycles, utility vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, personal watercrafts, and general-purpose gasoline engines. The Precision Machinery segment offers hydraulic components for construction machineries; hydraulic components and systems for industrial machineries; marine steering gears; hydraulic deck machineries; industrial robots; and medical and pharmaceutical robots. The company sells its products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

