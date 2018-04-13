The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) versus KB Financial Group (KB) Head-To-Head Analysis

KB Financial Group (NYSE: KB) and The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

KB Financial Group has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Bank of New York Mellon has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.8% of KB Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.1% of The Bank of New York Mellon shares are owned by institutional investors. 69.0% of KB Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of The Bank of New York Mellon shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

KB Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $1.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. The Bank of New York Mellon pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. KB Financial Group pays out 19.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Bank of New York Mellon pays out 26.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. The Bank of New York Mellon has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. KB Financial Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares KB Financial Group and The Bank of New York Mellon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KB Financial Group 22.77% 9.89% 0.78% The Bank of New York Mellon 24.72% 10.69% 1.12%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for KB Financial Group and The Bank of New York Mellon, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KB Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 The Bank of New York Mellon 1 11 5 0 2.24

The Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus target price of $57.32, suggesting a potential upside of 10.22%. Given The Bank of New York Mellon’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The Bank of New York Mellon is more favorable than KB Financial Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares KB Financial Group and The Bank of New York Mellon’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KB Financial Group $13.29 billion 1.69 $2.98 billion $7.43 7.53 The Bank of New York Mellon $16.55 billion 3.17 $4.09 billion $3.60 14.45

The Bank of New York Mellon has higher revenue and earnings than KB Financial Group. KB Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Bank of New York Mellon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

The Bank of New York Mellon beats KB Financial Group on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc., a financial holding company, provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through six segments: Retail Banking Operations, Corporate Banking Operations, Other Banking Operations, Credit Card Operations, Investment and Securities Operations, and Life Insurance Operations. The company offers deposit products, including demand deposits, time deposits, savings deposits, certificates of deposit, foreign currency deposits; and loans, such as mortgages and home equity, other consumer loans, working capital and facilities loans, as well as credit cards. It also provides debt and equity securities investment and trading, derivatives trading, asset securitizations, and call loans; securities brokerage services; foreign exchange, import and export-related, offshore lending, syndicated loans, and foreign currency securities investment services; trustee and custodian services; trust account management services; management of the national housing fund; and bancassurance, insurance, and consumer finance services. In addition, the company offers investment banking services consisting of project finance and financial advisory services; structured finance; and financing for mergers and acquisitions. Further, it provides investment advisory services; real estate trust management; financial leasing services; and life insurance and wealth management products, as well as Internet and phone banking services, as well as offers non-life insurance products and services. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated a network of 1,130 branches and sub-branches in Korea. KB Financial Group Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts. The company also provides mutual funds, separate accounts, and wealth management and private banking services; and trust and registered investment advisory services. In addition, it engages in leasing, corporate treasury, derivative and other trading, corporate and bank-owned life insurance, renewable energy investment, and business exit activities. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation was founded in 1784 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

