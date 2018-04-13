Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, “KOOKMIN BANK, formerly KB Financial Group Inc., is a commercial bank in Korea. On the asset side, the Company provides credit and related financial services to individuals and small and medium sized enterprises and, to a lesser extent, to large corporate customers. On the deposit side, it provides a range of deposit products and related services to both individuals and enterprises of all sizes. “

Shares of KB stock opened at $55.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $22,247.65, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.32. KB Financial Group has a one year low of $41.99 and a one year high of $63.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KB. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in KB Financial Group by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in KB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in KB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in KB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in KB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “KB Financial Group (KB) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/kb-financial-group-kb-lowered-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research-updated-updated.html.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through six segments: Retail Banking Operations, Corporate Banking Operations, Other Banking Operations, Credit Card Operations, Investment and Securities Operations, and Life Insurance Operations.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KB Financial Group (KB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.