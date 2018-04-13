KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Given a $33.00 Price Target by Mizuho Analysts

Mizuho set a $33.00 target price on KB Home (NYSE:KBH) in a report published on Sunday, March 25th. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded KB Home from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Home from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase restated an underweight rating and set a $27.00 target price (up from $25.50) on shares of KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded KB Home from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, UBS boosted their price target on KB Home from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.25.

Shares of KBH stock opened at $28.53 on Friday. KB Home has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $38.80. The firm has a market cap of $2,463.17, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.43.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $871.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that KB Home will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.41%.

In other news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $4,066,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 237,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,734,820.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas F. Norton sold 47,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $1,430,467.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,999.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in KB Home in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in KB Home in the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KB Home in the 4th quarter worth about $2,909,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments L.P. raised its holdings in KB Home by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. now owns 22,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 9,635 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KB Home

KB HOME is a homebuilding company. The Company is engaged in selling and building a range of new homes designed primarily for first-time, move-up and active adult homebuyers, including attached and detached single-family residential homes. It operates through five segments, which consist of four homebuilding segments and one financial services segment.

