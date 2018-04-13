zooplus (ETR:ZO1) has been given a €140.00 ($172.84) target price by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 3rd. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential downside of 10.26% from the stock’s current price.

ZO1 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase set a €205.00 ($253.09) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Baader Bank set a €185.00 ($228.40) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €126.00 ($155.56) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. Commerzbank set a €140.00 ($172.84) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($191.36) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €155.30 ($191.73).

ZO1 stock opened at €156.00 ($192.59) on Tuesday. zooplus has a twelve month low of €127.40 ($157.28) and a twelve month high of €200.15 ($247.10).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “zooplus (ETR:ZO1) Given a €140.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/kepler-capital-markets-reiterates-140-00-price-target-for-zooplus-zo1-updated.html.

zooplus Company Profile

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

Receive News & Ratings for zooplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for zooplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.