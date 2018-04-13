Brokers Issue Forecasts for Wix.com’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:WIX)

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) – KeyCorp raised their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wix.com in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 18th, according to Zacks Investment Research. KeyCorp analyst A. Johnson now expects that the information services provider will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.17. KeyCorp currently has a “Buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $118.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.86 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 1,376.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WIX. William Blair assumed coverage on Wix.com in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on Wix.com in a report on Friday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Wix.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Wix.com from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Wix.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

NASDAQ WIX opened at $84.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3,964.41, a PE ratio of -84.85 and a beta of 1.73. Wix.com has a 52-week low of $50.90 and a 52-week high of $87.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Wix.com by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Wix.com by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Wix.com by 16.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Wix.com by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Wix.com by 51.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

