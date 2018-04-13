Killam Apartment REIT (KMP.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.13.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$14.50 to C$14.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$14.25 to C$15.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.75 price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

Shares of Killam Apartment REIT (TSE KMP.UN) opened at C$13.80 on Thursday. Killam Apartment REIT has a 12 month low of C$12.04 and a 12 month high of C$14.76. The stock has a market cap of $1,110.00, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.14.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 16th will be issued a $0.0533 dividend. This is a positive change from Killam Apartment REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Killam Apartment REIT (KMP.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/killam-apartment-reit-kmp-un-given-average-recommendation-of-buy-by-analysts-updated-updated.html.

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.