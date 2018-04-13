KiloCoin Market Cap Achieves $7.05 Million (CRYPTO:KLC)

KiloCoin (CURRENCY:KLC) traded up 13% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 4:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. KiloCoin has a total market cap of $7.05 million and $0.00 worth of KiloCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KiloCoin has traded down 2% against the dollar. One KiloCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0359 or 0.00000465 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and C-CEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $129.90 or 0.01608490 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00010930 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00009456 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00017999 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004766 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001351 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00023176 BTC.

About KiloCoin

KLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 13th, 2014. KiloCoin’s total supply is 10,025,186,872 coins and its circulating supply is 196,297,971 coins. The official website for KiloCoin is kilocoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “KiloCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Scrypt algorithm. Kilocoin is ment to be a new measurement of value. “

Buying and Selling KiloCoin

KiloCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and C-CEX. It is not possible to purchase KiloCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KiloCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KiloCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

