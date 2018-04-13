KingN Coin (KNC) Market Capitalization Hits $50,327.00

KingN Coin (CURRENCY:KNC) traded up 15.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 3:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. KingN Coin has a total market capitalization of $50,327.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of KingN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KingN Coin has traded flat against the US dollar. One KingN Coin coin can now be bought for $25.05 or 0.00316700 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007984 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003030 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.48 or 0.00827889 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00017350 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012611 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00041826 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00164072 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00058864 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

KingN Coin Coin Profile

KingN Coin’s total supply is 2,509 coins and its circulating supply is 2,009 coins. The Reddit community for KingN Coin is /r/KingnCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KingN Coin’s official Twitter account is @KyberNetwork. KingN Coin’s official website is kingncoin.com.

Buying and Selling KingN Coin

KingN Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not presently possible to buy KingN Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KingN Coin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KingN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

