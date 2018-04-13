Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) a €38.00 Price Target

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) has been assigned a €38.00 ($46.91) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 4th. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Commerzbank set a €40.00 ($49.38) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase set a €36.80 ($45.43) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Bank of America set a €39.00 ($48.15) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €34.00 ($41.98) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS set a €38.00 ($46.91) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Koninklijke Philips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €35.38 ($43.67).

Shares of AMS PHIA opened at €32.72 ($40.40) on Wednesday. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of €28.92 ($35.70) and a 1-year high of €36.12 ($44.59).

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

