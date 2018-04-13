Media coverage about Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) has been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Kopin earned a news sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 45.8083299397723 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KOPN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kopin from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kopin in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

Kopin stock opened at $3.28 on Friday. Kopin has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $4.60.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $11.40 million for the quarter. Kopin had a negative net margin of 94.88% and a negative return on equity of 35.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/kopin-kopn-receiving-somewhat-positive-news-coverage-study-shows-updated-updated.html.

Kopin Company Profile

Kopin Corporation is a developer, manufacturer and seller of Wearable technologies, which include components and systems. The Company’s segments are Forth Dimension Displays Ltd. (FDD), the manufacturer of its reflective display products for test and simulation products, and Kopin, which consists of Kopin Corporation, Kowon, Kopin Software Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.