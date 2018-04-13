Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Purchases 463 Shares of PVH (PVH)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,251 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in PVH were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its position in shares of PVH by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 13,820 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $311,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,909,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of PVH by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 155,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,361,000 after acquiring an additional 55,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PVH by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 60,352 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,281,000 after acquiring an additional 31,551 shares during the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PVH opened at $162.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12,150.99, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. PVH has a 12-month low of $96.85 and a 12-month high of $162.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.62.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. PVH had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. analysts expect that PVH will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.89%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray boosted their price target on shares of PVH to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. B. Riley set a $160.00 price target on shares of PVH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. PVH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.32.

In other PVH news, SVP James Holmes sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total transaction of $158,699.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francis K. Duane sold 22,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.77, for a total transaction of $3,420,417.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,780 shares of company stock worth $16,489,479 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail segments. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, golf apparel, fragrances, cosmetics, eyewear, socks, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

