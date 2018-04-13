Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Grows Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (COST)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,925 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,765 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $23,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 15,853 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 6.0% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,777,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,843,102,000 after buying an additional 1,007,720 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.3% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,281,245 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,484,350,000 after buying an additional 207,675 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,815,051 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,210,000 after buying an additional 50,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sii Investments Inc. WI increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 9.9% during the second quarter. Sii Investments Inc. WI now owns 2,233 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 6,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total transaction of $1,312,621.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,248 shares in the company, valued at $8,503,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $2,213,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,224,687.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,659 shares of company stock valued at $16,359,594 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $188.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $150.00 and a fifty-two week high of $199.88. The firm has a market cap of $81,028.16, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.96.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The retailer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The business had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on COST shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $192.73 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Vetr upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.28 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.39.

WARNING: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/ladenburg-thalmann-financial-services-inc-has-23-44-million-position-in-costco-wholesale-co-cost-updated-updated.html.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation is engaged in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States and Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Spain, and through its subsidiaries in Taiwan and Korea. As of August 28, 2016, the Company operated 715 warehouses across the world.

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.