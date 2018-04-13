LanaCoin Trading 33.6% Higher This Week (CRYPTO:LANA)

LanaCoin (CURRENCY:LANA) traded up 38.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 5:00 AM ET on March 21st. LanaCoin has a market capitalization of $507,482.00 and $1,279.00 worth of LanaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LanaCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Over the last seven days, LanaCoin has traded up 33.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $375.14 or 0.04607110 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00057658 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.90 or 0.00760247 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00022888 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00032725 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00091281 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00054823 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00031402 BTC.

LanaCoin Profile

LanaCoin (CRYPTO:LANA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. LanaCoin’s total supply is 890,346,663 coins. LanaCoin’s official Twitter account is @LanaCoin. LanaCoin’s official website is lanacoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “LanaCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the SHA256D algorithm. “

LanaCoin Coin Trading

LanaCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is not possible to purchase LanaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LanaCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LanaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for LanaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LanaCoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.