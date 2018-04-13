New England Nuclear (LNTH) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of New England Nuclear (NASDAQ:LNTH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, March 28th.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LNTH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New England Nuclear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of New England Nuclear from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of New England Nuclear from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. New England Nuclear presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.75.

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $15.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $579.27, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52. New England Nuclear has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $24.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

New England Nuclear (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $81.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.57 million. New England Nuclear had a negative return on equity of 68.13% and a net margin of 37.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. analysts forecast that New England Nuclear will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael P. Duffy sold 11,492 shares of New England Nuclear stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $190,767.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Crowley sold 3,866 shares of New England Nuclear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $90,928.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,367 shares of company stock worth $771,952. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in New England Nuclear by 371.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in New England Nuclear in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in New England Nuclear by 189.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,126 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in New England Nuclear in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new stake in New England Nuclear in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

New England Nuclear Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, an ultrasound contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the essential nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures; and Xenon, a radiopharmaceutical gas used to assess pulmonary function and imaging cerebral blood flow.

