Sykes Enterprises (SYKE) Insider Lawrence Zingale Sells 16,776 Shares

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) insider Lawrence Zingale sold 16,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $487,342.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,017.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Sykes Enterprises stock opened at $28.80 on Friday. Sykes Enterprises has a 1-year low of $25.77 and a 1-year high of $34.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $1,241.06, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $419.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sykes Enterprises’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Sykes Enterprises will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYKE. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sykes Enterprises in a research note on Sunday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

