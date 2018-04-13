Head to Head Contrast: Leggett & Platt (LEG) & The Competition

Leggett & Platt (NYSE: LEG) is one of 12 public companies in the “Household furniture” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Leggett & Platt to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Dividends

Leggett & Platt pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Leggett & Platt pays out 58.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Household furniture” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.6% and pay out 45.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Leggett & Platt has raised its dividend for 46 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Leggett & Platt has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leggett & Platt’s competitors have a beta of 0.49, meaning that their average share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Leggett & Platt and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leggett & Platt 7.42% 29.44% 10.12% Leggett & Platt Competitors 3.26% 44.46% 6.78%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Leggett & Platt and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Leggett & Platt $3.94 billion $292.60 million 18.05 Leggett & Platt Competitors $1.21 billion $61.80 million 18.08

Leggett & Platt has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Leggett & Platt is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Leggett & Platt and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leggett & Platt 0 3 3 0 2.50 Leggett & Platt Competitors 44 213 254 17 2.46

Leggett & Platt currently has a consensus target price of $55.20, indicating a potential upside of 24.30%. As a group, “Household furniture” companies have a potential upside of 21.62%. Given Leggett & Platt’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Leggett & Platt is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.7% of Leggett & Platt shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of shares of all “Household furniture” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Leggett & Platt shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of shares of all “Household furniture” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Leggett & Platt beats its competitors on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components. It serves manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components. The Furniture Products segment offers molded plywood components; bases, columns, back rests, control devices, and casters and frames; private-label finished furniture; beds and bed frames; adjustable beds; and steel mechanisms and hardware, and springs and seat suspensions. It serves upholstered and office furniture manufacturers; department stores and big box retailers; e-commerce retailers; and mattress and furniture retailers. The Industrial Products segment offers drawn wires, bedding and furniture components, automotive seat suspension systems, and steel rods. It serves packaging and baling companies, mechanical spring manufacturers, and wire distributors. The Specialized Products segment offers mechanical and pneumatic lumbar support and massage systems, seat suspension systems, motors and actuators, and cables; titanium, nickel, and stainless steel tubing, formed tube, and tube assemblies; and engineered hydraulic cylinders. It serves automobile and mobile equipment OEMs, and aerospace suppliers. The company sells its products through sales representatives and distributors. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Carthage, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.