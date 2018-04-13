Zacks Investment Research Upgrades LG Display (LPL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, “LG Display Co., Ltd., formerly known as LG Philips LCD Co., Ltd., primarily manufactures and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) panels. The Company supplies its products to original equipment manufacturers and multinational corporations. LG Display offers TFT-LCD panels in a range of sizes and specifications primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, and desktop monitors, as well as for handheld application products, such as mobile phones; and medium and large size panels for industrial and other applications, including entertainment systems, portable navigation devices, e-paper, digital photo displays, and medical diagnostic equipment. LG Display Co., Ltd. is based in Seoul, the Republic of Korea. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LPL. Morgan Stanley raised LG Display from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. CLSA raised LG Display from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered LG Display from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. LG Display currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE LPL opened at $11.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $8,372.92, a P/E ratio of 4.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.73. LG Display has a 1-year low of $11.28 and a 1-year high of $17.05.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter. LG Display had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 6.61%. equities analysts forecast that LG Display will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in LG Display during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LG Display by 2,754.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 25,573 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 24,677 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of LG Display by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 54,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of LG Display by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,155 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 12,526 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of LG Display by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 87,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in the Republic of Korea, the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various display panels primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

