Liberty Media (FWONK) Receives Media Impact Score of 0.07

Press coverage about Liberty Media (NASDAQ:FWONK) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Liberty Media earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 45.5317891538366 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Liberty Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Liberty Media from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

Shares of Liberty Media stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 827,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,657. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,836.98, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 1.48. Liberty Media has a fifty-two week low of $28.37 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14.

Liberty Media (NASDAQ:FWONK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $2.24. The business had revenue of $570.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.40 million. equities analysts expect that Liberty Media will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Media Company Profile

Formula One Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the media and entertainment businesses in North America. Formula One Group was formerly known as The Liberty Media Group. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. Formula One Group is a former subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

