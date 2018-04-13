Lidco Group (LID) Earns “Corporate” Rating from FinnCap

FinnCap reissued their corporate rating on shares of Lidco Group (LON:LID) in a report released on Tuesday. FinnCap currently has a GBX 14 ($0.20) price target on the stock.

Separately, N+1 Singer reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 14 ($0.20) price objective on shares of Lidco Group in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Shares of LID opened at GBX 6.38 ($0.09) on Tuesday. Lidco Group has a 1-year low of GBX 5.75 ($0.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 10.25 ($0.14).

Lidco Group Company Profile

LiDCO Group Plc develops, manufactures, and sells cardiac monitoring equipment in the United Kingdom, the United States, Continental Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers LiDCOplus, a computer-based platform monitor, which is used in the intensive care unit for real-time continuous display of hemodynamic parameters, such as cardiac output, oxygen delivery, and fluid-volume responsiveness; and LiDCOrapid, a cardiac output monitor for use in the operating theatre and peri-operative arenas for fluid and drug management.

