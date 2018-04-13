Lindsay Manufacturing (NYSE:LNN) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Lindsay Manufacturing (NYSE:LNN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $130.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.05 million. Lindsay Manufacturing had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Shares of Lindsay Manufacturing stock opened at $87.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $943.91, a PE ratio of 40.26 and a beta of 0.31. Lindsay Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $82.31 and a 1-year high of $100.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.00.

In other news, Director Bill Welsh sold 800 shares of Lindsay Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $72,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lindsay Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lindsay Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $405,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lindsay Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Lindsay Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $860,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lindsay Manufacturing by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after buying an additional 12,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lindsay Manufacturing from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lindsay Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Lindsay Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lindsay Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/lindsay-lnn-posts-earnings-results-misses-estimates-by-0-01-eps-updated-updated.html.

Lindsay Manufacturing Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.