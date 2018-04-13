LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, March 27th.

According to Zacks, “LKQ Corp’s is focusing on its growth through organic expansion and acquisitions. It has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Stahlgruber, which will enable the company to strengthen its presence in Europe. In 2017, the company completed total 26 acquisitions. Further, its acquisition revenue witnessed a growth of 9.1%. Also, LKQ Corp has provided a strong guidance for full-year 2018. However, a continuous rise in its Selling, General and Administrative expenses due to fluctuating prices of fuel, scrap metal and other commodities is a concern for the company. Also, a rise in inventory levels can affect the short-term liquidity of the company in periods of low sales. In the last three months, LKQ Corp’s stocks have underperformed the industry it belongs to.”

LKQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stephens set a $50.00 target price on LKQ and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wellington Shields cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. LKQ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.78.

LKQ stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,182,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,297. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $11,805.83, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.98. LKQ has a twelve month low of $27.89 and a twelve month high of $43.86.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). LKQ had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that LKQ will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LKQ news, EVP John S. Quinn sold 7,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $298,239.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 270,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,743,867.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Victor M. Casini sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $1,063,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 222,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,462,907.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,802 shares of company stock worth $1,807,405 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in shares of LKQ by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 83,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 10,226 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LKQ by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,295 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,553,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of LKQ by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 358,499 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,580,000 after purchasing an additional 102,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $741,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles in North America, Europe, and Taiwan. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

