HSBC Lowers Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY) to Hold

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) was downgraded by HSBC to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 77 ($1.09) to GBX 83 ($1.17) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.20) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Investec upped their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 75 ($1.06) to GBX 76 ($1.07) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS set a GBX 85 ($1.20) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 76.53 ($1.08).

Shares of LON LLOY opened at GBX 67.89 ($0.96) on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of GBX 61.81 ($0.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 73.58 ($1.04).

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc is a provider of financial services to individual and business customers in the United Kingdom. The Company’s main business activities are retail and commercial banking, general insurance, and long-term savings, protection and investment. The Company’s segments are Retail, Commercial Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance and Other.

