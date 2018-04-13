London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSE)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 4th.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 4,380 ($61.91) to GBX 4,600 ($65.02) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,500 ($63.60) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 4,150 ($58.66) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($56.54) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS set a GBX 3,900 ($55.12) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,203.06 ($59.41).

Shares of LSE opened at GBX 4,263 ($60.25) on Wednesday. London Stock Exchange Group has a one year low of GBX 2,995 ($42.33) and a one year high of GBX 4,114 ($58.15).

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc is a diversified global financial markets infrastructure business that operates with an Open Access model. The Company is organized into operating units based on its service lines and has six segments: Capital Markets, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Post Trade Services-LCH, Information Services, Technology Services and Other.

