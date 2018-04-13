Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.00-3.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.985-3.022 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.95 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.44-0.46 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LULU. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lululemon Athletica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.61.

LULU stock opened at $92.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12,327.76, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.19. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $47.26 and a 52-week high of $92.13.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $929.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Dennis J. Wilson sold 722,134 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total value of $55,943,720.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., an athletic apparel company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga and running; other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

