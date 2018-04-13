Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) to Buy

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 28th. The firm currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 19.35% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Luther Burbank Corporation is a bank holding company which operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings. It offers commercial banking products and services to real estate investors, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals and commercial businesses. The Bank’s principal lending products are real estate secured loans, primarily on smaller, existing multifamily residential properties. Luther Burbank Corporation is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California. “

Shares of NASDAQ LBC opened at $11.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $648.76 and a P/E ratio of 8.09. Luther Burbank has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.70 million. analysts forecast that Luther Burbank will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings. It accepts deposits from general public and invests those funds in real estate loans, including permanent mortgage and construction loan. Luther Burbank was founded on May 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, CA.

