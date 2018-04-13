Luxor Capital Group, Lp Purchases 480,912 Shares of ANGI Homeservices Inc (ANGI) Stock

ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp bought 480,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.80 per share, for a total transaction of $6,636,585.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 6th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp purchased 493,500 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.39 per share, with a total value of $6,607,965.00.

On Thursday, March 29th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp purchased 200,000 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.54 per share, with a total value of $2,708,000.00.

On Thursday, March 22nd, Luxor Capital Group, Lp purchased 412,032 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.39 per share, with a total value of $5,929,140.48.

On Thursday, March 15th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp purchased 230,889 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $3,433,319.43.

On Wednesday, March 7th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp purchased 577,800 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.30 per share, with a total value of $8,840,340.00.

On Thursday, March 1st, Luxor Capital Group, Lp purchased 3,087,280 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $46,000,472.00.

On Tuesday, February 27th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp purchased 340,137 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.97 per share, with a total value of $5,091,850.89.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGI traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.71. 232,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. ANGI Homeservices Inc has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $15.77. The company has a market cap of $850.76, a PE ratio of -62.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.34.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). ANGI Homeservices had a negative return on equity of 24.06% and a negative net margin of 24.70%. The company had revenue of $223.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.82 million. analysts anticipate that ANGI Homeservices Inc will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. MKM Partners raised ANGI Homeservices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Finally, UBS assumed coverage on ANGI Homeservices in a report on Thursday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANGI Homeservices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ANGI Homeservices by 9.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in ANGI Homeservices by 6.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 766,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,803,000 after acquiring an additional 47,008 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ANGI Homeservices in the third quarter worth $258,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in ANGI Homeservices by 76.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 9,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in ANGI Homeservices in the fourth quarter worth $54,321,000. 93.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices Inc owns and operates the HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service to connect consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects. The company operates through two segments, North America and Europe. Its marketplace provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as book appointments with those professionals online or connect with them by telephone; and offers several home services-related resources.

