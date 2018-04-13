Luxor Capital Group LP Purchases 34,416 Shares of HC2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:HCHC)

Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its position in shares of HC2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:HCHC) by 339.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,555 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,416 shares during the quarter. HC2 makes up about 0.0% of Luxor Capital Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Luxor Capital Group LP owned approximately 0.10% of HC2 worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in HC2 by 5.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in HC2 by 11.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in HC2 by 29.2% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in HC2 by 7.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in HC2 by 20.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HC2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

NYSE HCHC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.31. 104,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,244. HC2 Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $6.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.47, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 0.81.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $458.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.20 million. HC2 had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a negative return on equity of 39.02%. research analysts forecast that HC2 Holdings Inc will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Wayne Barr, Jr. bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,070,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 46,596 shares in the company, valued at $249,288.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HC2 Profile

HC2 Holdings, Inc engages in construction, marine services, insurance, telecommunications, energy, life sciences, and other businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company fabricates and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial construction projects, such as buildings and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

