Luxor Capital Group LP Buys 218,597 Shares of Videocon d2h (NASDAQ:VDTH)

Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its position in shares of Videocon d2h (NASDAQ:VDTH) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,465,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,597 shares during the quarter. Videocon d2h makes up about 1.5% of Luxor Capital Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Luxor Capital Group LP owned approximately 5.19% of Videocon d2h worth $51,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Videocon d2h by 1.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its holdings in Videocon d2h by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 26,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Videocon d2h by 56.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 16,103 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Videocon d2h by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 67,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 17,798 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Videocon d2h in the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. Institutional investors own 30.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VDTH stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $8.49. 7,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.32, a P/E ratio of 165.20 and a beta of 1.49. Videocon d2h has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50.

Videocon d2h (NASDAQ:VDTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Videocon d2h had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $128.76 million during the quarter.

VDTH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Videocon d2h from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised Videocon d2h from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

About Videocon d2h

Videocon d2h Limited provides direct-to-home subscription television services to subscribers under the Videocon d2h brand in India. The company distributes various digital television channels, and allied video and audio services to subscribers through direct satellite feeds. It offers subscribers with an access to approximately 650 national and international channels and services, including 62 high definition channels and 42 audio and video services.

