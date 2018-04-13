BidaskClub Lowers MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI) to Strong Sell

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 28th.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MTSI. ValuEngine upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Barclays cut MACOM Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.93.

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $19.08 on Wednesday. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $15.46 and a 52 week high of $65.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,179.91, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 5.70.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 28.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $130.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.70 per share, with a total value of $54,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 35,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,371.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.43 per share, with a total value of $204,300.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,739.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 750 shares of company stock worth $16,938 over the last ninety days. 32.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 763,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,829,000 after buying an additional 35,084 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $802,000. Summit Partners L P boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Partners L P now owns 20,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 950,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,382,000 after purchasing an additional 297,456 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 258.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 70,240 shares during the period. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and photonic semiconductor solutions in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, which include integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems for more than 60 product lines.

