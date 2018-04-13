HC Wainwright set a $19.00 target price on MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, March 28th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MAG Silver from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.63.

Shares of MAG opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of $9.29 and a 1 year high of $14.13.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03).

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $407,000.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “MAG Silver (MAG) Given a $19.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/13/mag-silver-mag-given-a-19-00-price-target-at-hc-wainwright-updated-updated.html.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of district scale projects located in the Mexican Silver Belt. It explores for copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's principal asset is the Juanicipio property comprising a single concession covering 7,679.21 hectares located in central Zacatecas State, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.