Manhattan Associates (MANH) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, March 28th.

MANH has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

MANH stock opened at $41.94 on Wednesday. Manhattan Associates has a fifty-two week low of $39.10 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2,792.38, a P/E ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.24.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 72.02%. The firm had revenue of $144.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Manhattan Associates’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 3,592 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $163,507.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,770.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce Richards sold 5,600 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $252,392.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,199.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at $465,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 160,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,680,000 after buying an additional 10,248 shares during the period.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company provides supply chain solutions, including distribution management, transportation management, and visibility solutions; omni-channel solutions; and inventory optimization and planning solutions.

