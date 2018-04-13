Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) Director Acquires $38,460.00 in Stock

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) Director Mark C. Mckinley purchased 1,000 shares of Buckeye Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.46 per share, for a total transaction of $38,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Buckeye Partners stock opened at $38.36 on Friday. Buckeye Partners has a 1 year low of $35.24 and a 1 year high of $69.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,599.58, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). Buckeye Partners had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $946.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Buckeye Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Buckeye Partners will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Buckeye Partners by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,185,717 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $603,802,000 after purchasing an additional 724,154 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in shares of Buckeye Partners by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 11,438,381 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $566,772,000 after acquiring an additional 877,671 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Buckeye Partners by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,837,570 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $617,741,000 after acquiring an additional 203,880 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Buckeye Partners by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 5,353,758 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $265,264,000 after acquiring an additional 916,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Buckeye Partners by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 3,599,716 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $178,366,000 after acquiring an additional 243,273 shares in the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BPL. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Buckeye Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Buckeye Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Buckeye Partners in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Buckeye Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $56.00 price target on shares of Buckeye Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.69.

Buckeye Partners Company Profile

Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, and various distillates; refined petroleum products; and crude oil.

